Etsu Kwali rates Wike high on schools’ rehabilitation

Mr Luka Nizassan, Etsu Kwali, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has rated FCT Minister Nyesom Wike high on school rehabilitation and upgrade across the territory.

Nizassan stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

NAN reports that Wike had on March 21, 2024, inaugurated the rehabilitation, upgrade and reconstruction of public secondary schools across the FCT.

SPONSOR AD

The minister had explained that the move was part of President Bola Tinubu administration’s efforts to improve access to quality education in public schools.

The Kwali traditional ruler said so far, renovations were ongoing in more than 75 schools across the six area councils of the FCT with some already completed.

He said as of mid-2024, the Wike-led FCT Administration had renovated Government Technical Secondary School, Kwali, and Junior Government Secondary School, Pai.

He added that renovation of Government Secondary School, Kwali, was equally ongoing.

He said the rehabilitation programme is already improving access to quality and inclusive education in public schools across the FCT.

He particularly commended the FCT minister for improving schools’ infrastructure, including provision of water and sanitation facilities.

“The resolve of the honourable minister to improve access to quality education and ensure equity for all learners in FCT, including rural residents, is remarkable.

“Learning spaces are now safer and conducive. These potent learning opportunities are already yielding great results.

“Also, ensuring that all students in urban and rural areas have access to quality education is particularly empowering the natives and residents of FCT to live quality lives in the future,” he said.

Nizassan equally said Wike’s schools’ intervention was already addressing inequality in the education sector by providing equal access to education and vocational training.

This, he said, was empowering the natives of FCT to lead sustainable lives and make decisions that improved their quality of life.

Describing Wike as “God’s sent”, the traditional ruler said the minister was realising the full vision of Tinubu’s administration for the people of FCT.

“The minister’s achievements in just a year and few months had surpassed those of previous administrations.

“Wike’s remarkable achievements should be lauded and emulated by all duty bearers,” he said. (NAN)