Eto’o accused of match-fixing in Cameroon

Cameroon Football Association President, Samuel Eto’o, has been accused of match-fixing in Cameroon.

Daily Mail quoted Camfoot as saying the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker, allegedly promised to promote second division club Victoria United by manipulating matches.

Victoria United ended up getting promoted, with the federation ruling that the previous season’s runner-up Stade de Bertoua was ineligible.

In recordings that emerged, Eto’o told Victoria’s president Valentine Gwain that he would help the team get promoted by manipulating referees.

“There are things we can do, but you have to be very discreet, brother. I haven’t even had time to get home yet. I’m out, bro. I haven’t had time to get home and work with the president (of the Cameroonian referee’s association) because I can’t call the refs directly and tell them to be careful. But I can work with the president.

“Opopo (Victoria United’s nickname) must go up to the first division. This is our goal. This is our Federation. Victoria United will go up.

“Stay calm, we will grant you the three points and we will suspend the referee. But let me at least go back to Cameroon. He arrived on the 3rd (January) at night. So we’ll see you in the office on the 4th. Anyway, I’m going to rule out and disqualify this referee,” Eto’o was allegedly heard saying.

The conversation reportedly occured after Victoria lost 1-0 in December 2022, with Gwain interrupting the game to complain about the officiating, according to Daily Mail.

Samuel Eto’o retired from international football in 2014

He scored 56 goals in 114 caps for Cameroon.

The 42-year-old striker retired from club football in 2019

With four league titles and three UEFA Champions Leagues, Eto’o was one of the most decorated strikers in Cameroon’s football history.

He was elected as the president of Fecafoot in December 2021.

