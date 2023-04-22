Ethereum’s Price Action And Big Eyes Coin: A Comparative Analysis Of DeFi Leaders

As the crypto market continues to heat up, many investors are looking for opportunities to capitalise on emerging trends. Ethereum (ETH) and its founder Vitalik…

As the crypto market continues to heat up, many investors are looking for opportunities to capitalise on emerging trends. Ethereum (ETH) and its founder Vitalik Buterin have been making headlines recently due to the Shanghai Upgrade and the shift to a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. Meanwhile, DeFi projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are attracting attention for innovative solutions to traditional financial problems.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin, comparing and contrasting their similarities and differences to determine which one might be the better investment opportunity for the rest of the month.

ETH’s Shanghai Upgrade

Ethereum (ETH) is a Layer 1 blockchain platform that enables developers to create decentralised applications (dApps) using smart contracts. Vitalik Buterin co-founded Ethereum in 2014 with the vision of creating a more flexible and scalable blockchain that could support a wider range of use cases than Bitcoin. Since then, Ethereum has become the go-to platform for DeFi projects and other decentralised applications due to its fast transaction times and low fees.

The recent Shanghai Upgrade aims to enhance the scalability and efficiency of the Ethereum network, making it more attractive to developers and users alike. With the shift to Proof of Stake, ETH holders can also participate in staking and earn rewards for helping to secure the network.

A Meme Coin that Appeals to Everyone

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a DeFi project that aims to create a decentralised financial ecosystem for everyone. The project is built on the Ethereum network, making use of smart contracts to provide users with access to a range of financial services.

BIG also offers unique features such as an NFT and a charity fund allowing users to donate a portion of their profits to a good cause. The team behind BIG has been working hard to create a user-friendly platform that is accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of technical expertise.

The token is currently in its presale stage but they launch on June 3rd, so now is the time to collect some cheap BIG coins!

Comparing and Contrasting ETH and Big Eyes Coin

While both Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin are built on the Ethereum network, they serve different purposes and target different audiences. ETH is primarily a platform for developers to build decentralised applications, while BIG is a DeFi project that aims to create a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

ETH is more established and has a larger user base, while Big Eyes Coin is still in the early stages of development. Additionally, the presale for Big Eyes Coin offers early investors the opportunity to get in on the ground floor and potentially benefit from future price increases.

ETH and BIG are two incredibly relevant DeFi leaders that are worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks. While ETH is more established and has a larger user base, Big Eyes Coin offers some unique features that could make it a strong contender in the DeFi space.

