Estate Developer Tasks Govt on Rising Cost of Building Materials

The CEO of Fendini Group, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, has called on the Federal government to engage stakeholders in ensuring that citizens are relieved of the burden of high cost of building materials.

Adelaja explained that the skyrocketing price affects the real estate sector, leading to difficulty in getting affordable housing by the citizenry.

He made this known during the grand opening of Westmead Mall at Rayfield Gardens City Estate, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala GRA, Wofun, Monatan, Ibadan.

Acknowledging the significant impact of the economy on the real estate sector, he expressed hope that the cost of building materials will decrease with President Bola Tinubu’s economic initiatives.

Speaking further, the developer explained that Rayfield Gardens City is a Public –Private-Partnership [PPP] initiative between Fendini and the Oyo State Government via the OYSIPA.

Recall that in October 2024, the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, visited the estate, where he inspected ongoing development of various duplexes and other projects and commended the developer for their hard work and creative approach towards the project.