Establishment Of N-HYPPADEC Justified – Dep Senate Leader

Over 600 Youths in Kwara state have been trained in different skills under the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) youth transformation programme.

This is just as the Deputy Senate Leader, Lola Ashiru, said the establishment of the commission has been justified.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state shortly after an oversight on its programmes and interventions, Ashiru who is also Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, said the commission’s interventions are impactful.

He said aside from youth empowerment, the intervention has also spread to agriculture, health , education and security among others.

Senator Ashiru explained that the projects put in place are genuine and have direct impact on the people of the communities.

He said based on the findings of the committee on the activities of the commission and the projects on ground the establishment of the commission was justified.

Senator Ashiru advised the management of N-HYPPADEC to sustain the tempo and ensure more successes in their activities.

He also called for monitoring of projects and those empowered by the commission to ensure sustainability of the interventions.

On the issue of National grid collapse, Senator Ashiru attributed it to minor distortions along the power lines.

He thanked the minister of works for working hard towards ensuring those problems are resolved as quickly as possible.

Senator Ashiru appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with the government, adding that work is ongoing in collaboration with international agencies to put the power sector in good shape.

In her address, Kwara state coordinator of N-HYPPADEC, Hajiya Hajara Ndaman Alhassan, said the commission has provided various interventions in their catchment areas and trained over 600 youths in the state.

She said the youth have been trained in about 32 trades and provide them with start up kits .

Hajiya Alhassan explained that other interventions made available to the people of the communities included , fertilizers, Power Tillers, building of class rooms, and life Jackets .

She hinted that the commission has built a housing estate for the resettlement of flood victims.