Establish brigade to liberate 2 LGAs from B/Haram control, Borno Speaker urges FG

The Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has called on the federal government to establish a military brigade to liberate Guzamala and Kukawa LGAs from the control of Boko Haram insurgents.

A military brigade is a major tactical unit in the army that is made up of several battalions and supporting elements, which has between 3,000 and 5,000 troops.

The speaker, who represents Guzamala, made the call while briefing journalists on the increase in the approved budget submitted to governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday.

He lamented that for over a decade, the two LGAs have been under Boko Haram control despite repeated calls on government to restore civil authority.

“There is still no civilian or military presence in Guzamala. It’s only military that are there in Abadam LGA. For over 10 years, civilians don’t have access to these two local government areas, so what are the military doing there?

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the federal government and the Nigerian Military to immediately establish a Brigade in Guzamala, as this is the only way that can fast-track return of IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

“I have consistently pleaded to the federal government to deploy security there so that the civil population can return. It pains me to always see my people living as IDPs and refugees in the neighboring country,” he said.

He commended governor Zulum for his efforts which led to resettlement of a lone village, Mairari, providing the people with empowerment materials.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, Mairari is deserted because the insurgents succeeded in dislodging the few policemen, civil defence and over 100 Vigilantes hitherto deployed to safeguard the community due to lack of firepower, arms and ammunition to confront the terrorists hibernating in the area,” Lawan said.

Explaining the rational behind the N31 billion increase in the 2025 budget approved by the Assembly, Lawan said it was aimed at addressing critical gaps in key sectors.

“The increase followed a thorough review by the Assembly’s Appropriation Committee in collaboration with other standing committees. It became necessary to allocate additional funds to critical areas that were overlooked in the initial budget proposal.

“Healthcare is a top priority for the government. The additional funds will ensure the teaching hospital is fully equipped and operational while enhancing services at new health centers established in 2024,” he said.

Explaining the allocation of N5 billion to the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Youth Development, he stressed that the funds were critical for tackling poverty exacerbated by years of insecurity in the state.

“Borno State has faced severe poverty challenges due to insecurity, hance the allocation of additional N5 billion to the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Youth Developmen support programs aimed at creating sustainable livelihoods and empowering citizens, especially youth,” he said.

He noted that the Security Trust Fund, which plays a pivotal role in addressing the state’s insecurity, received an additional N5 billion to enhance its operations while the SSG’s office and Intergovernmental Affairs also received substantive amount of allocation.

“The Security Trust Fund supports logistics for the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), vigilantes, and other security agencies. The funds will boost efforts to ensure peace and stability by providing vehicles, fuel, and other operational needs,” he added.

Lawan commended Governor Zulum for his investments in the sector, noting the construction of megaschools across the state and the establishment of specialized institutions for children from conflict-affected areas like Borno North.

“The governor built 4 megaschools in each senatorial district and established schools like the Muhammadu Buhari Academy to cater to children displaced by insecurity in Borno North. Thousands of children now have access to quality education,” Lawan said.

He further revealed that over 200 students from Borno were sponsored for advanced studies abroad in fields such as engineering, computer science, and public administration in countries like China and India.

“These initiatives reflect the governor’s commitment to securing a brighter future for the state through education and human capital development,” the Speaker said.

While assuring citizens that the Assembly remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote development, he urged all stakeholders to work collectively toward the progress of the state.