Esso properties boss, Ezenagu bags award

The Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Esso Properties Limited, Dr. Smith Ezenagu Limited has bagged yet another award.

Ezenagu, who is also the Director of ISMT St. Salomon University, Cotonou was presented with an award and instrument of commendation by the All African Students Union at the weekend.

While presenting the award to Ezenagu at the company’s head office in Awoyaya, Lagos, the President of the Union, Mr. Osisiogu Osikenyi said the Union singled out Ezenagu for the award ‘’because of his lofty strides in delivery of the mandate of Esso Properties Limited, contributions to human capital development through the Esso Academy and his love for education and investments visible in the ISMT St. Salomon University, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“Nigeria alone has over 28million housing deficit and Esso Properties is mitigating this lacuna by availing home ownership solution to Nigerians at home and Diaspora, which is worthy of commendation. In essence, Esso Properties Limited under sterling leadership of Dr. Smith Ezenagu has demystified Property solution by honest dealings and integrity in business.”

While responding at the award presentation which also had the Admissions officer, ISMT St. Salomon University, Cotonou, Mrs. Rita Cholu, Ezenagu said that he was glad that his efforts and contributions towards the development of the housing sector was getting some recognition.

Ezenagu said, “At Esso Properties Limited, we are driven more with passion than profit and we are focused on carving a niche for ourselves as a trusted, reliable and friendly real estate entity, having sufficient general property investment and real estate market experience as well as the requisite knowledge required to undertake property development, with sights on breaking new frontiers in the industry. We are excited that our efforts at making a difference are not in vain.

