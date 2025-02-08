✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Erosion: Bayelsa coastal community seeks NDDC’s intervention

    By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa

The people of Moko-Ama Kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to expedite action in tackling erosion challenges confronting Sangana community.

Recall that the people of Sangana have over the years faced devastating challenges due to ocean encroachment, where several houses have been washed away.

The traditional ruler of Moko-Ama and Amadabo of Moko-Ama Kingdom in Brass LGA, King Moses Theophilus, Kenibara VII, in a statement yesterday, also condemn the planned attempt on the removal of the Managing Director of NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku.

He urged the NDDC boss to expedite action on the Sangana erosion control project before him, adding that the people of Sangana are strongly behind him and will not allow retrogressive minds to distract him.

 

