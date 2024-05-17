Era of accidental discharge in FOU is gone – Customs Comptroller

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Comptroller in charge of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ Ikeja, Comptroller Kola Oladeji, says the era of accidental discharge…

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Comptroller in charge of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ Ikeja, Comptroller Kola Oladeji, says the era of accidental discharge by operatives of the service is gone.

Oladeji spoke at the palace of Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Adeniyi Olaniyan, during a courtesy call on the monarch.

The Comptroller also paid visit separately to the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Michael Gbadebo and the Olu of Owode Oba Mathew Akindele.

He said the officers and men have been warned to respect the rule of engagement.

“At FoU, we are not people that kill. The era of killing people anyhow is gone and it has gone. We are to facilitate trade. We want people to engage in legitimate trading .

“The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, respects the rights of every citizen. The Service has ongoing training sessions for its personnel where they are trained to be more professional and protect human rights,” he said.

At the palace of Alake and Olu Owode, Oladeji said his visit was to receive royal blessings.

The Onipokia in his remarks lauded Oladeji for his visit, just as he lamented the hardship the border people well-being subjected to over the government’s policies.

He complained that in all the filling stations in the border area, only four stations were functional due to the 20km distance policy ordered

by the Federal Government.

He said “four filling stations working and one tanker of fuel is given in a week. Ipokia has the second largest population after Ado-Odo/Ota in the state. There is no light in Ipokia . We only have petrol for four days every month.”