ER2CC launches 20,000 trees planting project in Benue

A non-governmental organisation, Enabling Resilience to Climate Change Related Risks through Local CSOs Strengthening (ER2CC), has initiated a tree planting project in Konshisha and Gwer West LGAs of Benue State.

The initiative aims to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and enhance the state’s economy through the planting of economically beneficial trees, such as oranges, mangoes and oil palms.

The project being implemented by Elim Christian Vocational Training Centre (Elim CVTC), Ega, Ibilla Oju LGA and funded by the European Union (EU) and Christian Blind Mission (CBM).

At the flag-off ceremony at Tse-Agberagba, the headquarters of Konshisha LGA, the Project Manager, Emmanuel Egbodo, represented by Project Coordinator Mrs Rachel Achimba, announced that ER2CC is planting over 3,000 trees across the project communities in Gwer West and Konshisha.

The targeted communities in Konshisha include Achoho, Gungul, Amua, and Korinya, while in Gwer West, the areas include Naka, Atukpu, Gbabi, and Aondona.

The Gwer West phase of the project is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. ER2CC aims to plant 20,000 trees over the three-year duration of the project, with approximately 3,000 trees already planted in 2023.

The Caretaker Chairman of Konshisha Local Government Council and Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Philip Achuah, represented by the Head of Department of Agriculture in Konshisha LG, Manasseh Hwange, assured the ER2CC team of adequate security and a supportive environment for the project’s continuation.

The district head of Mbagben, Chief Terfa Diogo, urged ER2CC on its bid to mitigate climate change.