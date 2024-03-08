Equities’ investors gain N420bn as all share index surges

The Nigeria Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) recorded a milestone yesterday, rising by 743.66 points to hit a new high of 100,335.3 points. This was…

The Nigeria Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) recorded a milestone yesterday, rising by 743.66 points to hit a new high of 100,335.3 points.

This was a record last seen on February 27, 2024, with the market gaining a whooping N420bn while the market capitalisation is N56.73 trillion.

The record-breaking performance was driven by MTN Nigeria and TRANSPOWER, which recorded significant increases in their share prices.

In all, there were 9,708 deals with the total volume of shares traded increasing by 138 million shares to 554.72 million, up from 416.48 million in the previous session.

The top gainers are MTNN and DANGOTE SUGAR, leading 26 other stocks that appreciated, both with a 10% growth.

On the other hand, FTNCOCOA and GUINNESS declined by 10% each, making them the worst performers among the 33 stocks that depreciated.