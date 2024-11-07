Equatorial Guinea official sacked over sex scandal 

Equatorial Guinea’s President, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has reportedly dismissed the country’s Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga.

Engonga was replaced with Zenón Obiang Obiang Avomo following a shocking sex scandal involving public officials, according to a media outlet based in Equatorial Guinea, Ahora EG.

Similarly, another local news platform, Real Equatorial Guinea, reported that Engonga was fired for “irregularities committed in the exercise of his functions, as well as inappropriate family and social conduct for the performance of public functions, as stated in Decree number 118/2024, dated November 4.”

This follows Engonga’s arrest amid allegations that he recorded over 400 explicit videos involving the wives of prominent figures in Equatorial Guinea.

The scandal emerged in the course of a fraud investigation against the 54-year-old Economist which resulted in the search of his house and office by officials who came across several CDs that later revealed his sexcapades with different married women.

The videos reportedly include encounters with high-profile individuals, such as his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea, the Inspector General of Police’s wife, and about 20 of the country’s ministers’ wives.

The footage, discovered in his personal office, was said to have been recorded with consent and has since been leaked online, causing a media uproar.

In a report by a local media platform, Ahora EG, since last October, Engonga has been involved in a sexual scandal unprecedented in the history of the country.