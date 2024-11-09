EPL: Man City suffer fourth successive defeat

Brighton came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League contest at the Amex Stadium.

The Citizens entered the clash off the back of three straight defeats and there was huge pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side to bounce back against the Seagulls.

Erling Haaland sent Man City ahead in the 23rd minute, but Joao Pedro levelled the scores before debutant Matt O’Riley won it for the hosts in the latter stages.

SPONSOR AD

Guardiola has now lost four games in a row for the first time in his managerial career, with his team remaining second in the Premier League table, two points behind the leaders Liverpool.

Man City came close to making the breakthrough in the 15th minute of the match through Savinho, but Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was on hand to make a brilliant save.

The Citizens did register in the 23rd minute, though, with Haaland managing to bundle the ball home from close range after the striker saw his first effort saved by Brighton’s Verbruggen.

Mateo Kovacic provided the pass which released Haaland, and the Norway international simply would not be denied, with Man City opening the scoring, but Brighton were a threat, with Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma carrying the fight to the Citizens.

Brighton had a big chance to level the scores early in the second period through Jack Hinshelwood, but his header was straight at the away side’s goalkeeper Ederson.

Welbeck had another half-chance in the 67th minute, but the ex-Manchester United forward failed to make the most of having the ball inside the box, before Ederson denied Mitoma and Pedro missed the target with a low effort in quick succession.

Brighton were pushing against a Man City side that were again far from their best, and the leveller came in the 78th minute, with Pedro firing into the back of the net from inside the box after the visitors had failed to clear their lines.

In the 83rd minute, O’Riley then completed the turnaround, with the 23-year-old, on his Premier League debut for the Seagulls, scoring following a brilliant Pedro pass.