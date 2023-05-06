EPL: Chelsea end Lampard’s six-game losing streak, Liverpool battle for top-four

Chelsea ended a six-game losing streak since Frank Lampard’s return as caretaker manager by beating Bournemouth 3-1 to end any threat of being pulled into…

Chelsea ended a six-game losing streak since Frank Lampard’s return as caretaker manager by beating Bournemouth 3-1 to end any threat of being pulled into the relegation battle.

Conor Gallagher headed Chelsea into a ninth-minute lead, diverting N’Golo Kante’s cross beyond Neto.

Matias Vina equalised with a 21st-minute curler, but Benoit Badiashile volleyed in Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick for his first Chelsea goal in the 82nd minute.

Joao Felix’s 86th-minute strike wrapped up Chelsea’s first victory in 10 matches in all competitions.

“They should enjoy it and we’re happy because when you don’t have that feeling for a while, it gradually knocks you down,” said Lampard.

Liverpool knock at the door

Liverpool closed to within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United as Mohamed Salah’s solitary goal was enough for a sixth consecutive win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The controversy came before a ball was kicked at Anfield as boos and jeers from the Liverpool fans drowned out the national anthem to mark the coronation.

Once the action got underway, Liverpool’s goal king Salah fired home his 30th goal of the season from Virgil van Dijk’s header.

It was also Salah’s 100th goal at Anfield as he scored for a ninth consecutive home game to break another club record.

“It means a lot to me,” said the Egyptian. “I feel at home here, I’m happy. We need to finish the season the best possible way.”

United and Newcastle are still strong favourites to secure a place in the Champions League as they have two games in hand.

But Liverpool are at least applying the pressure thanks to their best run of form in a disappointing season.

Harry Kane moved into second place in the Premier League’s all-time scoring list as his goal sealed a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The England captain broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time with a powerful header from Pedro Porro’s cross.

Kane climbed ahead of Wayne Rooney onto 209 Premier League goals, with Alan Shearer’s record of 260 in his sights next.

Sixth-placed Tottenham are six points adrift of the top four after winning for the first time in five games.

Aston Villa’s bid for a place in Europe next season was dented after Toti Gomes’ first goal for Wolves earned a 1-0 win that secured survival for Julen Lopetegui’s men.