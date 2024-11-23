EPL announces 2025/26 season dates

The English Premier League (EPL) has unveiled the official dates for the 2025/26 season.

In a statement released on Friday, the league said the new campaign will kick off on Saturday, August 16, 2025 and conclude on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

To address player welfare, EPL has introduced changes to the festive period schedule. For the first time, no two match rounds will occur within 60 hours of each other during the holiday fixtures.

SPONSOR AD

This adjustment aims to ease the physical demands on players, a long-standing concern during the hectic Christmas period.

FCT Sports dept appoints caretaker committee to revitalise golf

Tinubu revives National Sports Commission after 9-year hiatus

Additionally, there will be no matches scheduled on Christmas Eve in 2025, a decision expected to be warmly received by players and fans alike.

The Premier League shared these updates in a statement titled “Dates for 2025/26 Premier League Season Confirmed” on its official website, emphasizing its commitment to balancing competitive intensity with player well-being.

The statement read: “The schedule continues to allow more rest time for players over the festive match-round period, with no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other. This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested Christmas and New Year schedule.”

The statement further explained that the adjustments reflect the Premier League’s dedication to maintaining its competitive edge while safeguarding player well-being.

Key details of the schedule include 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds.

“The start date of August 16 allows for the maximum player rest time available—83 clear days—from the end of the 2024/25 season. The season end date of May 24, 2026, ensures the Premier League season finishes ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup call-up period. There will be no fixture on December 24, 2025,” the league noted.