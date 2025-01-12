Enyimba on verge of elimination from CAF Confederation Cup

Nigeria’s representatives in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba of Aba, are on the verge of exiting the competition even as they fought back to draw 1-1 with Al Masry of Egypt in the Group C match played yesterday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The former African champions who were in search of back-to-back victories in the competition failed to convert the numerous opportunities that fell to them.

It was, therefore, no surprise that Enyimba had to chase the game after they went behind as early as the 8th minute when the visitors took the lead through Mohamed Hashem.

The 29 year old defender who headed in the opening goal to the disappointment of the home fans was unmarked when the ball was flicked into Enyimba’s goal area from a corner kick.

However, on resumption, Enyimba’s pressure on Al Masry defence paid off immediately as they found the equaliser two minutes into the second half.

Ifeanyi Ihemekwele made it 1-1 from a fine finish but Enyimba who paraded a former Super Eagles striker and 2013 AFCON winner, Brown Ideye laboured in vain for the much needed winning goal.

It will be recalled that the Egyptian side had beaten Enyimba 2-0 in the first leg of the Confederation Cup match.

The draw has left Nigeria’s most successful club side in danger of elimination from the second tier CAF inter-club competition as they boast of only five points from five matches.