Enyimba force struggling Plateau United to 0-0 draw in Jos

Plateau United’s relegation worries deepened after they were forced to a 0-0 draw by former African champions, Enyimba in the rescheduled week 18 match played on Thursday at the New Jos Township Stadium.

After 90 minutes, neither sides could break the deadlock even as the hosts applied pressure on the defence of the visitors.

While the draw lifted Enyimba who have three outstanding matches to the 11th position on the table, Plateau United occupy the 17th position with a paltry 19 points from 18 matches.

Meanwhile, two week 19 matches will be played on Saturday, December 29, in Lafia and Yenagoa where Lobi Stars and Bayelsa United would their visitors.

While bottom of the table team, Lobi Stars hosts Emmanuel Amuneke’s Heartland at their Lafia adopted home ground, Coach Ladan Bosso’s Bayelsa United will duel with Abia Warriors at the Samson Siasia Stadium.

The remaining week 19 matches will be played on Sunday. December 30 and Monday, December 31.

On Sunday, El-Kanemi Warriors will host Kano Pillars, Tornadoes welcome Rangers to Minna, Sunshine Stars visit Ikorodu City, Katsina United tackle Nasarawa United Katsina, while 3SC and Remo Stars welcome Kwara United and Akwa United respectively.

Rivers United will battle Plateau United on Monday in Port-Harcourt, while Enyimba tackle Bendel Insurance on Tuesday in Aba.