Enyimba defeat Rivers United to win 9th NPFL Title

Enyimba Football Club have won the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) this season.

This was after a 1-1 draw with defending champions, Rivers United in their final game of the Super Six play-off.

The game was played at the Mobalaji Johnson Stadium, Lagos, on Sunday.

The side coached by Finidi George, former Super Eagles midfielder, won the league on superior goal difference after tying on nine points with Rivers and Remo Stars.

Enyimba drew three and won just two of their five games in the championship play-off, and it was good enough to emerge champions.

The club will get N100 million and also represent Nigeria at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League next season alongside Remo Stars, who finished second.

In an earlier fixture, the Ikenne Boys defeated Bendel Insurance 1-0.

Enyimba has won the NPFL title for the 9th time making them the most decorated club in the country.

Meanwhile, Rivers United will play in the CAF Confederation cup having finished third.

