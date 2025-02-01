Environmentalist trains youths in recycling

To drive environmental sustainability and create opportunities for youths in low-income communities, founder of Adto Recycling and advocate for environmental sustainability and recycling, Tola Adeoye, has launched an initiative targeted at training local youths in waste management and recycling processes, empowering them with both practical skills and a sense of environmental stewardship.

This is in recognition of the significant waste management challenges in Ibadan, the third-largest city in Nigeria.

With a population of over 3 million, the city’s waste disposal systems struggle to keep pace, creating environmental hazards. The accumulation of waste not only poses environmental hazards but also threatens public health and sanitation.

To address this challenge, Adeoye embarked on a mission to educate and empower the youth to become agents of change in their communities.

Through his initiative, Adeoye has been conducting training workshops and awareness campaigns in various neighborhoods across Ibadan.

These workshops cover a wide range of topics, including waste segregation, composting, plastic recycling, and sustainable waste disposal practices. Since the inception of his programme, over 250 youths in Ibadan have been trained in waste management techniques.

By providing hands-on training and practical demonstrations, Adeoye ensures that participants not only understand the importance of waste management but also acquire the necessary skills to implement effective solutions.

Adeoye encouraged participants to collect recyclable materials such as plastics, paper, glass, and metal, which can be processed and transformed into new products.

By equipping local youths with valuable skills and knowledge, Adeoye said it empowers them to become environmental stewards in addition to opening up opportunities for entrepreneurship and job creation in the burgeoning recycling industry.

Through initiatives such as community-based recycling centers and eco-friendly businesses, Adeoye added that he envisions a future where waste is transformed into valuable resources, and communities thrive in harmony with their environment.

Michael Taiwo, one of the beneficiaries of the scheme, while testifying to the provision said, “I have learnt so much about recycling and waste management, and now I am planning to get involved in the raw materials segment of the production chain of plastic waste recycling business.”

As Tola Adeoye continues his tireless efforts to promote environmental sustainability and empower local youths in Ibadan, his works and empowerment initiatives continue to have noticeable impacts across local communities in Ibadan, inspiring hope and igniting a sense of collective responsibility.

Adeoye’s model of youth empowerment through waste recycling mirrors global efforts seen in cities like Bogotá, and Accra,where local communities are leading recycling initiatives.

In a world grappling with the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, Adeoye’s work serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that positive change is possible when individuals come together with a shared vision and determination to create a better future for generations to come.