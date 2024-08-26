Enugu uncovers 2,640 ghost pensioners

Enugu State Government said it has identified 2,640 ghost and deceased pensioners still listed on its payroll during a verification process. Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary…

Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, who disclosed this on Sunday, said payments to local government retirees have also commenced as part of Governor Peter Mbah’s initiative to clear outstanding pensions and gratuities.

He said the verification process, conducted by the Local Government Pensioners Biometric Verification Committee, has led to payments for over 7,000 local government pensioners.

According to him, this includes payments totalling nearly half a billion naira in July, with 989 newly verified retirees who had not previously been included in the pension scheme.

Prof. Onyia disclosed that the Local Government Pensions Board had been paying 8,760 retirees as of April 2024, contrary to the 7,109 verified pensioners.

The government has committed to eradicating all arrears and reforming the pension system to prevent corruption.