Enugu: Time to end tanker explosion in Nigeria – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commiserated with the people and government of Enugu State over the fuel tanker fire which claimed lives in the state, saying it is time to put an end to avoidable tanker accidents and explosions.

The fuel tanker had on Saturday veered off course and burst into flames along the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

In his condolence message to families of those who lost their lives and the injured, signed by Stanley Nkwocha, his spokesman, the vice president noted that President Bola Tinubu was very concerned and disturbed by the incident and other tanker explosions in recent times.

SPONSOR AD

“It was with a heart full of sadness that I received news of the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in Ugwu Onyeama Local Government Area of Enugu State. I am deeply saddened that another tanker accident would lead to the loss of lives of Nigerians, leaving others injured in the gory incident.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is seriously worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads and residential areas, which are ordinarily avoidable. Just as he has directed the relevant agencies in his message of condolence on Sunday, I want to reassure Nigerians that the government will stop at nothing to put an end to tanker accidents on our roads,” he said.

Shettima promised that following Mr President’s directive, the government will engage relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on possible ways the road traffic authorities, as well as federal and state transportation ministries can cooperate to urgently forestall further tanker accidents and explosions across the country.