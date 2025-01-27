Enugu targets 792,000 new jobs in renewable energy, waste management

The Enugu State government has approved the Enugu State Climate Policy and Action Plan, ESCPAP, making it the first subnational government in Nigeria to adopt a long-term climate strategy that incorporates emissions modelling, micro-energy audits, and extensive stakeholder engagement.

The State Executive Council also approved the Enugu State Off-Grid Electrification (OGE) Policy Strategy Plan to expand electricity access to unserved and underserved communities, leveraging distributed renewable energy solutions to drive economic growth and improve public service delivery.

The approvals were announced by the Secretary to State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, at the end of the State Executive Council meeting at the weekend.

Briefing newsmen, Prof. Onyia said ESCPAP underscored Governor Peter Mbah administration’s commitment to balancing economic transformation, environmental sustainability, innovation, inclusiveness, and climate resilience, ensuring that key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and natural resources were climate-resilient and future-proofed against environmental challenges.

The ESCPAP, according to the government, represents a pioneering effort to facilitate clean energy development, stimulate job creation, and foster green technology advancements.

“We do recall that Enugu State had started this policy design in the past eight months, and finally, after the surveys and after crunching the numbers from various instruments we used, we have come up with a policy and action plan.

“This action plan will help us enhance economic growth. This is very important for us in job creation, and we are looking at a situation where we facilitate the creation of 792,000 jobs in renewable energy, waste management, and reforestation by 2060,” he said.

In terms of sustainable economic growth, ESCPAP is projected to drive a 25-fold increase in the state’s GDP by 2060 through investments in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and green technology.

In terms of energy transition, the state, going by the policy, targets 80 per cent renewable energy usage by 2060, with a 60 per cent emissions reduction in the transport sector and a robust afforestation plan to enhance carbon sequestration.