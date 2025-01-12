Enugu Safe City: Inside Governor Mbah’s Digital Transformation Agenda

By Emmanuel John

One of the primary responsibilities of any government is to ensure the safety of lives and property of its people. No nation – no matter how rich – can achieve economic prosperity when its citizens are unsafe. Insecurity not only retards growth and development of a nation but also erodes public trust and confidence in government.

In Nigeria, for example, we have seen how insecurity in some parts of the country has threatened socio-economic activities and inflicted untold hardship on innocent people. Although successive governments have tried different approaches and rolled-out different strategies to decimate criminal activities in the country, Nigeria is still faced with security challenges.

SPONSOR AD

But having understood the devastating effect of insecurity, the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has decided to swim against the usual tide of using the conventional strategies in fighting crimes. Recoginising the potential of technology in addressing insecurity, Mbah was quick to introduce the “Enugu Safe City” project.

The project, the first of its kind in Africa, was designed to enhance the security architecture of the state by providing effective communication and surveillance systems that allow for timely response to security situations across the state. This, in addition to boosting the operational capacity of security personnel in the state, will also ensure efficient crime prevention and detection, ultimately making Enugu a model for technology-driven security management.

Key elements of this project include:

• Mega Control and Data Centres: To provide real-time monitoring, data analysis and strategic coordination to enhance operational capabilities.

• Extensive CCTV Installation: Thousands of cameras equipped with facial recognition and vehicle identification systems have been deployed to improve surveillance across the state.

• Rapid Response Vehicles: 150 patrol vehicles, equipped with sophisticated surveillance and communication systems, have been provided to the police to enhance their operations.

• Body Cameras for Security Personnel: Security personnel have been equipped with thousands of body-worn and helmet cameras, as well as radios and other essential accessories to ensure seamless operations.

Awarded to a Kano-born engineer, the project was successfully completed both within the timeframe and budget allocated, saving the state government some costs and empowering local engineers to showcase their capacity to the rest of the country and the world.

The decision of Governor Peter Mbah to award the project to someone from Kano not only demonstrates his pan-Nigeria agenda but his thirst for excellence rather than regional or ethnic sentiments. And this should be a guiding principle for all leaders and Nigerians.

In a world where nepotism often influences decision-making, Governor Mbah stood out for his unwavering commitment to meritocracy. Defying conventional expectations, he didn’t award the contract to someone from his home state or region, instead he chose an engineer from the north, and from Kano.

This bold move also demonstrates Mbah’s belief in homegrown solutions for our problems. If our leaders can emulate this innovative Governor, Nigeria can gradually unlock its full potential and take its rightful place on the global stage.

In his address during the inauguration of this and other projects executed by the administration of Mbah, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lauded the governor for his commitment to providing security and attracting foreign and local investors for the development of the state, urging the leaders of the region and well meaning citizens to cooperate with Mbah in his drive to making Enugu a role model for other states.

He said, “I am very proud of Nigeria. Mbah is proud of Nigeria. He is doing everything possible to provide security, attracting foreign investors and other investors locally.

“He is doing a fantastic job and I am glad that Enugu got a very good job tomorrow, today. I salute Peter Mbah for his commitment to development; you have built up a good team”.

While similar projects initiated and awarded to foreign firms have failed to deliver, Mbah’s innovative approach, which utilised our local engineers, has yielded the desired success, setting a shining example for other leaders to emulate.

A report by the PUNCH newspaper revealed how the federal government’s e-border surveillance systems launched in 2019 to stop bandits, terrorists and kidnappers from crossing into Nigeria from neighbouring countries failed to achieve the intended purpose as illegal immigrants still cross the border into Nigeria.

Under Mbah’s astute leadership, Enugu has made significant strides and witnessed transformation in various sectors that are critical to the development of the state. The projects he executed, tangible as they are, have not only improved the lives of the good people of Enugu but also redefined the state’s development trajectory.

From the smart schools initiative and urban renewal to Enugu Safe City Project and other legacy projects he executed, Governor Mbah’s digital approach to governance has positioned Enugu as a beacon of digital transformation in Nigeria and, indeed, Africa.

Little wonder he was recognised with Nigeria’s prestigious award of Best Governor in Digital Technology Human Capital Development at the 12th Annual Conference of the National Council on Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (NCCIDE).

With Enugu Safe City project fully launched, the state has opened a new chapter of development, characterised by adequate security, thriving business environment, advanced infrastructure and improved welfare of its citizens. The success of this project is a clear indication that our local expertise and engineers can, when given the opportunity, deliver quality projects that can be on par with international standards.