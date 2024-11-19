Enugu: LGA chair appoints SAs on Yam, garden egg, pepper

The Chairman of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State, Eric Odo, has appointed a Senior Special Assistant on Garden Egg and Pepper.

Odo also appointed a Senior Special Assistant Yam and Pepper.

While Ezeugwu Frederick Ogbonna was appointed an assistant on Yam and Pepper, Nwodo Everestus Ugonna was appointed to advise the Chairman on Garden Egg and Pepper.

SPONSOR AD

According to their letter of appointment dated November 1, both Nwodo and Ezeugwu have been directed to report to the office of the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA, Ogbede, for briefing and deployment.

NAUS rejects Enugu neuropsychiatric hospital CMD’s appointment

Senate Minority whip hails Gov Mbah over flag-off of road projects in Enugu

“I am pleased to inform you that the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as senior special assistant to the local government chairman on agriculture (yam and pepper),” Ezeugwu’s letter reads.

“You should report to the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA, Ogbede, for briefing and deployment.

“It is pertinent to note that this is not a career civil service appointment but a temporary appointment which you hold at the pleasure of the executive chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA.”

While Ugonna’s appointment letter partly read: “I am pleased to inform you that the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as senior special assistant to the Local Government chairman on agriculture (garden egg & pepper).”