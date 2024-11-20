Enugu: LGA chair appoints SAs on yam, garden egg, pepper

The Chairman of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area (LGA) in Enugu State, Eric Odo, has appointed Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to oversee specific agricultural produce, including yam, garden egg, and pepper.

Ezeugwu Frederick Ogbonna has been appointed as the SSA on Yam and Pepper, while Nwodo Everestus Ugonna has been assigned as the SSA on Garden Egg and Pepper.

According to their appointment letters dated November 1, both officials have been directed to report to the office of the Executive Chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA in Ogbede for further briefing and deployment.

The letter addressed to Ezeugwu reads: “I am pleased to inform you that the Executive Chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Local Government Chairman on Agriculture (Yam and Pepper). You should report to the Executive Chairman’s office in Ogbede for a briefing and deployment.

“It is pertinent to note that this is not a career civil service appointment but a temporary appointment, which you hold at the pleasure of the Executive Chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA.”

Similarly, Ugonna’s appointment letter states: “I am pleased to inform you that the Executive Chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Local Government Chairman on Agriculture (Garden Egg and Pepper).”