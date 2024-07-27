Enugu gov’t says over 12000 applied for 380 teaching jobs

No fewer than 6,700 applicants were currently jostling to take up 380 teaching jobs at Secondary Schools in Enugu State. The News Agency of Nigeria…

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the examination on Saturday in some of the designated centres for the examination, said applicants turned out in large numbers.

Fr. Hilary Mgbodile, the Chairman, Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), told NAN that the board received more than 12,000 applications.

He said that out of the number, 6,700 people were shortlisted for the 380 positions needed to replace those who had retired.

Mgbodile disclosed that five centres namely: Union Boys Secondary School, Queen School, Holy Rosary College (HRC), College of Immaculate Conception (CIC) and Trans Ekulu Girls Secondary School, Enugu were selected as the venues for the examinations.

He said that the shortlisted applicants were being tested in English, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

According to him, over 2,000 applied to teach English while in ICT, the board needs only 80 but 1,700 applied for the subject.

“So we are picking the best of the best which is the only consideration and parameter for the selection of the teachers,” he said.

He added that after the test and the needed competent teachers were not found, the board would call for another application, stressing that he was optimistic that with the number of applicants, the board would get the qualified ones.

“We cannot lower the standard because we cannot get what we want.

“The recruitment is being done by PPSMB but in order to reduce pressure and to ensure meritocracy and absolute objectivity, we decided to seek the assistance of an independent recruiting company,” Mgbodile said.

On why they dropped a large number of applicants, the clergyman noted that after sorting out the applications, it was discovered that some were non-indigenes and some were over-aged as they pegged the aged requirement at 45 years.

“While some did not have the requisite qualifications for the subject they intend to teach, those that studied Social Studies may apply to teach English which is incompatible,” he said.

The chairman also said that those people who were awaiting their statements of result and others who could not provide their certificates were excluded from the examination.

Explaining the idea behind the recruitment, the chairman said the board observed upon assumption of office in 2023, that Secondary Schools in Enugu were lacking teachers, especially in the rural areas.

He said the board posted some teachers from the urban to the rural areas, adding that: “As we are doing that, we discovered that we lacked teachers in some key subjects like sciences and other core subjects.”

“We made a recommendation to Gov Mbah on the need to recruit teachers to fill the shortfalls of science teachers which he approved.

“That is why we want to recruit competent professionals who studied Engineering, to teach Chemistry.

“I want to restore the legacy of teaching and learning and make it easier for parents to stop borrowing while taking their children to private and mission schools.

“I want to restore confidence in the public schools and Mbah is a pathfinder in this regard and we want to follow his mantra,” he said. (NAN)