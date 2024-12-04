Enugu govt paid N80,000 minimum wage in Nov – Labour leaders

The organised labour in Enugu State has faulted reports that the new minimum wage is yet to be paid in the state, saying its implementation began in November.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Fabian Nwigbo; his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Ben Asogwa, and the chairman of the state’s Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Ezekiel Omeh, confirmed this in a joint statement yesterday.

The statement partly read: “We want to acknowledge the fact that the Enugu State government paid the N80,000 minimum wage approved by the governor in the November 2024 salary.

“However, the minimum wage paid did not reflect the consequential adjustments inherent in minimum wage implementation.

“As labour leaders, we have already communicated to His Excellency the observed discrepancies and in his usual magnanimity to the welfare of workers, we strongly believe that he will address this subsequently.

“Our confidence in the governor remains intact, considering his usual dispositions to the well-being of workers.

“It is worthy of note that he continued to pay the wage award of N25,000 he approved for workers from December 2023 till October 2024 when the new minimum wage of N80,000 was approved and consequently reflected in the November salary.”