Enugu gov’s wife rolls out free eyecare for women

The wife of the governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, has rolled out an eyecare programme for the screening and treating of at least 500 women with various eye problems.

City & Crime reports that the initiative is part of her 2024 August Meeting support to women.

The three-day programme is being organised in partnership with the Ministry of Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development and Balija Eyecare.

Speaking at the flag-off of the event on Monday, Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mr. Ngozi Enih, said it was in continuation of Mrs. Mbah’s efforts to make life better for Enugu women.

She said: “This exercise is in partnership with the Office of the First Lady and Balija Eyecare. ‘’The exciting thing about this partnership is that these women are being screened free of charge. For those who need lenses, we give them lenses and those who need further referral, we will refer them.’’

The Director General, Sight Is Life Project for Enugu Women, Eze Emmanuel, said that eye condition among women, especially the rural dwellers, was a major concern to the wife of the governor.

The Medical Director of Balija Eyecare, Dr. Ilodibe Onoja, said the medical team had so far carried out comprehensive eye tests on numerous Enugu women, and were able to, in some cases, rule out eye problems like glaucoma, cataract, while also discovering some refractive errors like presbyopia, astigmatism and hypermetropia.