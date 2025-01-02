Enugu gov releases 7 inmates, pardons 1

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has granted prerogative of mercy to eight inmates of custodial centres in the state on parole.

A statement by the governor’s media aide, Uche Anichukwu, on New Year’s Day 2025, said the decision was communicated to the Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State Command, Nicholas Obiako, in a letter dated 31st of December 2024 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Victor Udeh.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State in the exercise of his power (Prerogative of Mercy) under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and in consultation with the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Enugu State, has granted various forms of prerogative of mercy as presented below to the following convicts (of state offences) in the Correctional Centres in Enugu State,” the letter read in part.

A breakdown of the reprieves shows that while Governor Mbah approved the release, subject to a one-year parole, of eight inmates who have spent substantial parts of their jail terms for various offences, one offender was granted pardon subject also to a one-year parole, having spent part of his five-year jail term for contempt of court and equally purged himself of the contempt.