Enugu gov-elect using black market certificate – NYSC DG

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Y.D Ahmed, has said the discharge certificate being paraded by Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, is fake.

Brig Gen Ahmed stated this during an interview on Arise TV’s breakfast programme on Friday.

Mbah, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the 2023 governorship election in Enugu.

The governor-elect had filed a case against the NYSC, demanding N20 billion for injuries he claimed to have been inflicted on his person due to the controversies surrounding his certificate.

The controversy hit the headlines in February 2023, when the NYSC, in response to an inquiry by a non-governmental organisation, released a letter stating that the certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission was not issued by them.

During the Arise TV interview, the DG said, “He came to me and I called my director to confirm the certificate and we discovered that the certificate was fake and I told him…I wonder how elites who have gone to school will resort to black market certificates.

“Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC we don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses.”