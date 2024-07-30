Enugu eyes N100bn livestock production, processing

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah says his government has a target of over N100 billion from livestock production and processing to boost the economy, raise…

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah says his government has a target of over N100 billion from livestock production and processing to boost the economy, raise the capacity of farmers in animal husbandry and strengthen value chain in the agricultural sector.

He said this on Monday while hosting a delegation from the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) led by the National Project Coordinator, Sanusi Abubakar, who were in Enugu for the flag-off of the first Regional Enugu Model Veterinary Hospital in Enugu.

He said the Enugu State Ranch Management Agency Law was to unlock economic opportunities, create jobs in livestock and grow the Gross Domestic Product from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

“We saw that we needed to start putting in a robust policy or a legal framework that can support these policies. We’re aware that Enugu has a market size of over N100 billion, and we are quite ambitious in the growth projection of our GDP. Enugu has enough capacity to produce enough meat and dairy products for export, which would require skills in processing and packaging,” he said.

Mbah, who assured on the security of lives, property and investments, urged investors to explore the opportunities in the ranch law, the veterinary hospital and the robust partnership between the state and the L-PRES.

Earlier, the L-PRES coordinator, Abubakar, said when completed, the hospital would carry out disease surveillance and conduct disease eradication and vaccination of animals.