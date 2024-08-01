Enugu embargoes approvals for property without govt titles

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has directed that the issuance of building approvals for property without title documents be embargoed. The Secretary to the State…

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has directed that the issuance of building approvals for property without title documents be embargoed.

The Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, in a statement yesterday, said this was to halt unauthorized development and promoting legal land ownership.

“All properties seeking building approvals should possess valid, appropriate, and registered state title documents like a Certificate of Occupancy, old Deed of Lease, Deed of Assignment, Deed of Gift, Deed of Vesting Assent, Deed of Sub-lease, Power of Attorney, and Customary Right of Occupancy before Building Approval should be granted.

“All relevant authorities are required to adhere strictly with this directive. Failure to comply will result in disciplinary action and possible sanction against such personnel”, the statement read.