Enugu, Commonwealth council seal deal on investments, trade

The Enugu State Government and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) yesterdday signed a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate trade and investments inflow to the state.

This was even as Governor Peter Mbah was named a co-chairman of the Governors Roundtable at the 2025 edition of Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit coming up in London in April.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Government House in Enugu, the Chief Executive Officer of CWEIC, Rosie Glazebrook, said the organisation’s aim was to see how to bring down barriers to trade and encourage investment.

She commended the governor’s effort to de-risk investment, saying “The opportunities here are many. Whether it is education, infrastructure, the new city, the light railway. These are all of great interest to many of our partners.”

Governor Mbah said the strategic partnership deal with CWEIC was in line with his administration’s projection to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

“We know that we cannot wish that growth into existence. Instead, we need to take steps. We have to do things deliberately and we have to be very intentional; which is why we see the partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council as quite strategic.

“The value of this strategic partnership cannot be lost on us because we see it as a platform that will enable us to tap in. We have over 140 private sector partners. Whether it is partnership between government and business or between government and government, we see you as that channel that would give us access,” he said.