Enugu, Austrian firm seal deal on $100m water project

The Enugu State government and an Austrian company, WANDE NEXUS, yesterday sealed an agreement to implement the Sustainable Last Mile Connectivity and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project in Enugu.

The signing of the agreement was held yesterday at the Government House, Enugu, in the presence of the Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, Thomas Schlesinger.

It is to inject $100 million as Foreign Direct Investment to modernise water infrastructure, improve service delivery and ensure equitable access to clean water for all households in Enugu city.

SPONSOR AD

Governor Peter Mbah said though his administration had been able to increase water production from an occasional two million litres to 120 million litres, the biggest challenge was in expanding the network and connecting the tertiary pipelines to the various homes.

The governor said the signing of the agreement would end the problem.

He said, “For the record, this is not a case where we are just signing an agreement that is exploratory. This is an agreement we signed today for the funds to begin to flow. This is a discussion that started eight months ago. From signing an MoU, to Terms Sheet, to getting a Concession Agreement, today we are signing the final agreement and we expect that the investment funds will start to flow immediately, as they should have started with the connectivity to the last mile, and the procurement of the metres will commence.