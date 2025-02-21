Entrepreneurs urged to uphold excellence

Performance Strategist and summit host, Dr. Abiola Salami has challenged business leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs to uphold excellence, quality, and consistency to navigate the 2025 business year.

This was the crux of the discussion at The 2025 New Year Kickoff Summit held in Lagos which focused on “Navigating Innovation & Growth in 2025”, providing strategic insights for participants to elevate their performance in the New Year.

One of Salami’s highlights was for attendees to transform past limitations, describing mediocrity as simply repeating the previous year’s performance.

SPONSOR AD

“Stagnation in performance is mediocrity, not poor performance,” he added at the event organized by CHAMP GLC.

Focusing on leadership, goal-setting, and innovation, the event was rebranded from “Rock Like A Champion” to reflect its vision of empowering and inspiring professionals and entrepreneurs for a stronger start to the year.

Among them were LOTUS Bank MD Kafilat Araoye, Digital Encode CEO, Prof. Adewale Obadare, Founder of OLCA, Dr. Lanre Olusola, and social media influencer Dr. Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Dr..

Echoing Dr. Salami’s perspective, Araoye emphasized three key traits that drive workplace performance: flexibility, focus, and consistency.

“You cannot achieve peak performance without these qualities,” she admitted. “A peak performer is adaptable, focused, and consistent. He embraces feedback, identifies areas for improvement, and views mistakes as stepping stones to growth. Above all, humility is the hallmark of a true peak performer.”

Obadare and Olusola spoke on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI), and developing a money mindset for innovation and growth in 2025, respectively.