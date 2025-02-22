Entertainment one of World’s biggest industries – Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described the entertainment industry as one of the world’s biggest industries, generating trillions of dollars in revenue each year.

He spoke Saturday in Abuja at the Arewa Turn UP 2.0 concert, a creative concept by Rahama Sadau and Ali Jita, produced by Dee Dee Films & Ali Jita Records, in partnership with Transcorp hilton.

Idris, who was represented by the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jubrin Baba Ndace, said the event was put together not just to engage young people, but to also give them a sense of belonging.

He said: “Since President Bola Tinubu was inaugurated, he’s been focused as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda to create opportunities for all Nigerians and this is one of those opportunities and that’s why the minister has been represented.

“This is not just an opportunity to engage young people but to also give a sense of belonging to people. People using their creative talent, rather than not to be engaged in a positive manner.

“Entertainment is one of the biggest industries all over the world. Entertainment is a major industry, it’s a multi billion industry all over the world and Nigeria is not an exemption.”

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Ali Nuhu, called for more support from stakeholders.

“Multinationals and finance houses should support events like this just like they do when activities like this happen down south,” said.

Daily trust reports that the event Arewa Turn up 2.0 – the second edition of the indigenous event – featured a live concert and performances by celebrity entertainers from the North.

The entertainers included Ali jita, Ado Gwanja, Umar M. Shareef, Nazifi Asnanic, Classiq, DI’ja Dj Ab and Adam A. Zango.

Others were Auta Mg Boy, Hamisu Breaker, Sadiq saleh, Alhan islam, Dan Musa Gombe, Namenj, Princess Mufeedah, Badman Binladin, Khairat Abdullahi and Salim Smart.