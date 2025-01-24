Ensure better synergy to enhance performance, Bala Usman urges minister 

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination and Head of Central Delivery Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala Usman, has urged the Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, to ensure better synergy in his ministry.

This, she said, would lead to improvement in performance.

She stated this at an engagement session at the ministry, where she met with the minister; the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo; the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida; the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, and other heads of agencies and departments under the ministry.

“I encourage the Ministry’s leadership to ensure better synergy, which will lead to improvement in performance. Establishing and instilling this cohesion is vital to achieving the Ministry’s objectives and delivering measurable results,” Bala Usman said.

The Special Adviser also pointed out that the absence of reliable and verified data significantly hampers the performance management process and the work of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU).

“In some cases, data does not either exist, is unverified, or is difficult to access not because activities are not ongoing but due to poor documentation and management,” she said.

While providing actionable recommendations to address these challenges, She urged the Ministry to “leverage private sector partnerships to fund and execute the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, ensuring its continuity and maximize its impact.”

She also advised the Ministry to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Education to update the national curriculum by including technical and digital skills starting from primary four in line with global best practices.

This, she said, would ensure the sustainability of digital talent development and align the country’s educational system with the needs of the digital economy.

Bala Usman also called for greater efforts to promote the growth and sustainability of start-ups within the ecosystem.

She recommended increasing awareness of the Start-Up portal to boost registration and foster collaboration.

The Special Adviser advised the Ministry to intensify marketing campaigns, including sponsored advertisements and promotions across digital platforms, print media, mobile channels, and television.

She crystalised the need for improved data management within the Ministry, urging the Ministry to develop and implement programmes that would digitally enhance the Planning, Research, and Statistics Department. She noted that strengthening the department is critical to ensuring the generation, verification, and accessibility of high-quality data for decision-making and performance evaluation.

While acknowledging some progress, in the Ministry’s performance scorecard for Q1 to Q3 of 2024, the Special Adviser reminded the Ministry’s leadership that this year is a “laser-focused year” for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“President has high expectations and closely monitors the performance of every Ministry, Department, and Agency. I therefore urge the Ministry to redouble its efforts and align its activities with the overarching goals of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” she added.