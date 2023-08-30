Enoh pledges transparent leadership, commends Team Nigeria’s patriotism

The sports minister, John Owan Enoh has expressed his appreciation for the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and their contributions to sports development in…

The sports minister, John Owan Enoh has expressed his appreciation for the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and their contributions to sports development in the country.

During their visit to Abuja, the minister commended sports journalists for their partnership in advancing Nigerian sports. He reiterated his commitment to working closely with them to ensure that the media feels included in the development of the sports sector.

John Enoh said “Thank you for your commitment to working together with the ministry. It matters to me and my team. Anyone who occupies this ministry knows the importance of working with the media. I am glad that through this effort, we are able to forge a relationship,” he said.

He stated that he will lead an open administration and transparent leadership, in the interest of sports development in collaboration with all and sundry.

“My approach to this assignment is with an open mind that is open to all positive possibilities to enhance sports development. In the course of the work, when I find opportunities to contribute to capacity building (of the association), you will not be denied such opportunities.”

SWAN President, Isaiah Benjamin thanked the minister for the opportunity to be collaborator in the sports sector, as the sports writers’ body pledged their support.

In the same vein, Enoh has praised Nigerian athletes for their patriotism and resilience at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Despite the challenges they faced, the minister warmly welcomed them at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

He expressed optimism for future competitions and his commitment to improving early camping, training, and funding. He believes that sports can contribute to economic empowerment, job creation, security and poverty alleviation, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision.

