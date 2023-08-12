‘Enjoyment Allowance’: I heard some of my colleagues got N2m – Senator Ningi

Senator Abdul Ningi, the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, has revealed that some of his colleagues have received the N2 million recess allowance. Before…

Senator Abdul Ningi, the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, has revealed that some of his colleagues have received the N2 million recess allowance.

Before adjourning plenary on Monday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio had told members of the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly that a token had been sent to them to enjoy their holidays.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” Akpabio had announced to his colleagues forgetting that the proceeding was being captured live.

His remark has sparked reactions among Nigerians, as many faulted it as insensitive as at the time the masses were grappling with poverty.

Days after Akpabio’s remark, Senator Ningi, a senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), confirmed that some lawmakers got the allowance.

Ningi made this known while appearing as a guest at the Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Nothing has come to my account yet. I heard that some people got N2m but for me, nothing yet. Hopefully [I would get], when they tidy up things,” he said.

He also criticised Akpabio’s comment, describing it as unprecedented.

“Some of these things, if they happen, you don’t broadcast it the way he did,” the lawmaker added.

“I think it is a huge embarrassment to the Senate President as a person and to the institution of the National Assembly. The Senate President should have gone further to say what the allowances are for. How did he come about the allowances? Who gave the allowances? Is it part of the remuneration?”

Senator Ningi admitted that people are bitter about the comment and he finds it “difficult to take” just like many Nigerians.

“I don’t know what N2m would do for a holiday. I find it very difficult to understand what this money is for,” the Bauchi Central lawmaker noted.

According to him, when the senators return to work, they need to know what the money is for since the lawmakers do not get recess allowance.

