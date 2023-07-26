Eniola Badmus: Nigerians buy cheapest petrol in the world

Popular actress, Eniola Badmus has declared her support for President Bola Tinubu, saying she believes he has the interest of Nigerians at heart. The actress…

Popular actress, Eniola Badmus has declared her support for President Bola Tinubu, saying she believes he has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

The actress slammed those criticising the President for removing fuel subsidy.

Recall that after the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu-led administration, the product skyrocketed from N190/per litre to over N500/per litre.

And last week, the price climbed from N500 per litre to N617.

Strike: Give me more time, Tinubu begs labour

Seyi Tinubu: My father won’t fail

However, in an interview on Instagram live with popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, Badmus insisted that Nigeria is still the country with the cheapest fuel price in the world.

According to her, many of those criticising the president don’t know the benefit of the removal of subsidy on petrol.

“As a citizen, I have a right to my opinion. I can support whoever I want to support. A lot of these keypad warriors do not even have an idea of what subsidy is. It was when they removed it that they knew what the government was doing. Even till now, I think we still buy the cheapest fuel in the world.

“President Tinubu remains unshakable. Aside from supporting him, I have seen what he has done and I know what he is going to do. I have never seen a philanthropist as our current president. Till he leaves the position, I will stand by him,” she said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...