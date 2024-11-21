England star Solanke expresses pride in Nigerian heritage

Tottenham Hotspur forward Dominic Solanke has opened up about his Nigerian heritage, with the in-form striker saying he hopes to visit the West African country soon.

“I haven’t actually been yet,” Solanke told Showmax in an interview this week. “I definitely need to take some time off soon and go and see my roots, so hopefully in the next few years.”

Despite representing England, Solanke is proud of his Nigerian heritage, and admits to keeping an eye on Nigerian footballers around the globe.

“My favourite Nigerian footballer currently has to be Ademola Lookman. We are very close friends. What he has been doing over the past few years has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“What he has been doing has been crazy, especially for the Nigerian national team so I have been super proud. Another of my favourite Nigerian footballers has to be Victor Osimhen. He has been one of the best in the world.”

Solanke, who made a big signing move to Tottenham Hotspur this year, comes from both Nigerian and English heritage. His father is of Nigerian descent and his mother is English.

The forward was one of the high-profile signings of the summer, moving from Bournemouth in what was a deal worth up to £65m.

His move to Spurs saw him continue his rise in English football, having already played for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea previously.

He signed for Spurs on the back of an impressive last season at Bournemouth, scoring a hat trick, 19 goals and 3 assists in 38 appearances in the Premier League last season. He finished as the fifth top goal scorer in the league last season.