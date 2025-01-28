Energy Infrastructure Vandalism Now A National Emergency, Shettima raises alarm

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, commissioned a new 15 megavolt-amperes (MVA) injection substation in Maiduguri, Borno State, saying recent attacks on power infrastructure have reached emergency levels.

Shettima, however, urged security agencies and citizens to take active interest in the protection of the nation’s power infrastructure to forestall the resultant power supply disruptions with its economic toll.

Speaking during the commissioning of the 1x15MVA, 33/11kV injection substation at the College of Agriculture, Maiduguri, Borno State, the Vice President said, “The widespread power outages experienced across Northern Nigeria at the end of last year due to acts of vandalism serve as a stark reminder of the fragility of our electricity infrastructure.

“This invites all of us to treat interventions in our national electricity infrastructure as an emergency.”

He explained that the new facility, constructed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), includes a 0.1km 33kV line, 5km of 11kV lines, 5km of LT distribution networks, and three 500kVA distribution transformers.

“If we are truly concerned about expanding the industrial capacity and productivity of this great nation, we must make electricity a priority. The energy needs of each part of this country are a promise we cannot afford to take for granted,” he said.

Shettima who is the Chairman of NDPHC lauded the company’s role in Nigeria’s power sector development, saying, “NDPHC has earned its status as the nation’s largest generation company by installed capacity.

“Its contributions to Nigeria’s energy infrastructure are unmatched, including building over 40% of the existing transmission infrastructure now operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“Over the past decades, Nigeria’s power sector has been hampered by insufficient generation capacity, outdated transmission infrastructure, and inadequate distribution networks. These are well-known obstacles and solutions to them have been placed firmly on the front burner by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he maintained.

The VP disclosed that the injection substation and its associated network will have a transformative impact on Maiduguri and its environs.

“By enhancing the quality of electricity supply, reducing losses, and improving voltage levels, this project will stimulate economic activities, fast-track the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises, and support essential services,” he said.

Calling for increased generation capacity near consumption points to improve grid stability, particularly in the North-East, Shettima urged the people of Maiduguri and its environs to take active roles in protecting these facilities from vandalism.

“Our collective responsibility in this regard is critical to sustaining our ambition to transform the power sector,” he said.