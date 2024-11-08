Energy crisis threatens investments – Manufacturers

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Thursday expressed worry that Nigeria’s energy landscape is fraught with challenges such as inadequate power supply, unreliable energy infrastructure, and high electricity tariffs.

The body said the challenges not only hamper the growth of industries but also undermine their ability to attract investments and create jobs.

The president of the association, Francis Meshioye, said this on Thursday at Man House, Lagos, during a press conference, heralding the Manufacturers’ Energy Security Summit.

The summit with the theme “Energy Adequacy for Industrial Growth,” will hold in Lagos between November 19 and 21.

According to him, the summit is crucial for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, as energy security remains a significant challenge affecting productivity and competitiveness.

Meshioye said the summit will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions, share best practices, and forge partnerships that will drive growth and sustainability in our sector.

“We are all acutely aware of the crucial role that energy plays in driving industrial growth and economic development. Adequate and reliable energy supply is a basic requirement for the smooth operation of industries, and it is essential for achieving sustainable growth and competitiveness in the global market.

“Unfortunately, the energy landscape in Nigeria is fraught with challenges such as inadequate power supply, unreliable energy infrastructure, and high electricity tariffs. These challenges not only hamper the growth of industries but also undermine our ability to attract investments and create jobs,” he said.

The president maintained that there’s a need to address these challenges frontally and work towards achieving energy adequacy for industrial growth.