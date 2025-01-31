EndSARS: Stop Insulting Memories Of Victims, Obi replies Akande

Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has tackled the former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, over his comment on the #EndSARS protest.

Akande had claimed that the nationwide demonstrations in 2020 were orchestrated by the ‘Obidients’ to stop Bola Tinubu from ruling the country.

However, the LP presidential candidate and his support group, Obidient Movement, described Akande’s statement as insensitive to the memory of #EndSARS victims and an attempt to rewrite history.

Speaking with Punch, Obi’s media aide, Umar Ibrahim, said Akande’s narrative on the issue was misleading and insensitive to those killed during the protest.

According to him, “The allegations are not only misleading but also divisive. It is unfortunate Akande would suggest that the Obidient Movement was behind the #EndSARS protests.

“Its even more astonishing that he would imply it was orchestrated to prevent a particular individual from becoming President”.

Obi insisted that the movement is a grassroots phenomenon that emerged organically, driven by the passion and dedication of Nigerians who are committed to creating a better future for our country.

He said It transcends partisan politics and is focused on promoting good governance, accountability, and inclusive development.

The LP presidential candidate further noted that the demonstrations were a spontaneous response to the widespread discontent and frustration among Nigerian youth regarding issues of police brutality, corruption, and economic inequality.

“It’s a testament to the resilience and determination of our young people, who are demanding a more just and equitable society.

“To conflate these two distinct phenomena is not only inaccurate but also unfair to the millions of Nigerians who are genuinely committed to creating positive change”, he added.

Obi urged Akande to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims that can only serve to further polarise our society.

For its parts, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Tanko Yunusa, rejected Akande’s claims, describing it as baseless and revisionist.

“His false narrative is not only an insult to the memory of the young Nigerians who lost their lives in the fight against police brutality but also a desperate attempt to rewrite history and shift blame for the government’s failures.

“#EndSARS was a decentralised, youth-led movement demanding an end to police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and systemic oppression in Nigeria. It was not about politics, nor was it about any single individual’s presidential ambition.

“Rather than engaging in revisionist propaganda, we urge Akande and his associates to focus on addressing the real issues facing Nigerians today including economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and bad governance.

“The people are suffering, and no amount of misinformation or historical distortion will change that reality”, he added.

The #EndSARS protest which began with the call for the disbandment of the notorious police Special Anti-Robbery Squad later snowballed into a demand for good governance.

It led to confrontations between protesters and security agents, particularly in Lagos State, where soldiers allegedly opened fire on defenceless protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.

In a recent podcast anchored by a popular broadcaster, Edmund Obilo, Akande claimed that the protest was orchestrated by Obidients to stop Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

According to him, the movement was well funded with foreign donations.

“The Obidients were behind the #EndSARS. It was manufactured in America and brought in just to stop him (Tinubu). I said the Obidients, I didn’t say Obi.

“They came from America to do the #EndSARS and later became a movement to form a party. They couldn’t form a party. It was well planned and organised with a lot of money from America,” the octogenarian asserted.