Ending GBV will improve economy – World Bank 

The World Bank Group has expressed its commitment to tackling Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria and other parts of the world, saying addressing the menace will translate to an improved economy.

The Regional Head/GBV Coordinator in Africa, Pamela Chebiwott Tuiyott, said this on Monday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the induction kick – off for the First Responders organised by the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP).

The programme is sponsored by the World Bank as part of its commitment to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) through investment, research, and collaboration with stakeholders worldwide.

Daily Trust reports that OGSTEP had, as part of global effort on 16 Days of Activism against (GBV) campaign, trained staff of the Ogun State Assault Referral Centers (SARC) and Gender Officers in the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, to equip them with the necessary skills to manage the centres effectively and provide critical support to survivors of GBV.

During her presentation, Tuiyott noted that the GBV is rooted in gender inequality; lack of respect for human rights; abuse of power; and use of violence as a cultural norm to resolve problems.

According to her, in Nigeria, 9% of women the age of 9-15 have experienced sexual violence and 31% have experlence physical violence, while child marriage rates are at 30.3% in the country.

She said the impact of GBV is widespread at individual as well as family and community level, saying the costs are estimated at 2-4 percent GDP.

“The World Bank Group considers that no country, community, or economy can achieve its potential or meet the challenges of the 21st century without the full and equal participation of women and men, girls and boys.

“It is committed to closing gaps between males and females globally for lasting impact, tackling poverty and driving sustainable economic growth that benefits all,” she said.

The OGSTEP Project Coordinator, Mrs Mosunmola Owo-Odusi expressed the state’s commitment to addressing GBV, by creating a safe space for all.

“We are committed to creating a state where everyone knows that they have a voice, a state where everybody whether male or female knows that they have a safe space,” she said.