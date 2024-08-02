EndBadGovernance: Tinubu hasn’t shown leadership, says CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has reacted to the nationwide protest against hunger and rising cost of living currently ongoing. On Thursday, the…

On Thursday, the youth-led nationwide protest calling on President Bola Tinubu to look into their plight kicked off.

According to the organisers, it was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration.

However, the protest has resulted in deaths and destruction of properties that could be valued at hundreds of millions of naira.

At least 14 people were killed in major cities of some states while the demonstrations were being held.

Weighing in on the situation, CUPP, in a statement signed its spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, condemned what it termed President Tinubu’s “woeful leadership style” which it blamed on the current crises ravaging the country.

The group said: “In the buildup to the nationwide hunger protests, the president didn’t deem it fit to address Nigerians directly but chose to allow his spokesmen and other government officials to insult the sensibilities of Nigerians by making provocative statements that further escalated the people’s anger.

“A proactive president would have demonstrated leadership weeks ago by directly addressing the nation and give some concessions that would have staved off or minimized the mass protests. But he chose to engage in ‘sidon-look’ and ‘I-don’t-care’ attitude towards the whole thing. His leadership style has thrown the whole country into the current bloody crises that have functionally locked down the country’s already sick economy and social life.

“If president Tinubu had shown leadership by talking to Nigerians and taking necessary actions by holding dialogue with organizers of the protests and other critical stakeholders in the country, including the opposition, most of the deaths and destructions witnessed on just Day 1 of the protests would have been averted or significantly ameliorated. The people are justifiably angry because Nigerians are hungry. To worsen the matter, irresponsible statements like they would be feasting while Nigerians protested were being recklessly made by high profile people in the APC government like Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and others.

“We condemn, in strong terms, the attitude of taking Nigerians for granted by this administration and the lack of capacity to govern well so far demonstrated by the Tinubu administration since its inception last year. We hold the Federal Government responsible for all deaths and destruction of properties being witnessed in these nationwide protests against hunger and bad governance. The government had ample time to forestall this violence but refused to take any meaningful actions to engage Nigerians and resolve the crisis even before it started.

“We urge the security agencies to exercise utmost restraints in their encounter with protesters. We equally call on Nigerians to avoid looting and all forms of criminality in the course of these protests. Nothing must be done to undermine our democracy as a nation.”