EndBadGovernance: Sultan, CAN President demand immediate end of protests

The Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) headed by the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’adu…

The Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) headed by the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar III, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh have called for an immediate end to the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests across the country.

They made the call on Friday in a statement which they jointly signed with the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Prof. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua.

Daily Trust reports that dozens of protesters have been reportedly killed and many others injured, following the commencement of the nationwide harship protest.

“The NIREC observes with heavy heart the happenings in the country at the moment. The protest that commenced in a peaceful manner on Thursday, August 1, 2024 despite pleas from all quarters, took a turn for the worse and became violent later in the day.

“In just a few hours lives and property were lost due to this unfortunate scenario,” the statement read.

The organisation acknowledged there is hardship in the country but noted that civil unrest is not the solution, adding that it would only aggravate the already frail state of the nation.

“NIREC hereby calls on fellow citizens of Nigeria to please call off this protest and give the government a chance to redeem itself.

“In just one day lives and enormous amount of property have been destroyed. Imagine if this continues for a prolonged period of time, only God knows the extent of damage that would be incurred,” the council said.

It also urged the security agencies to be more professional in the discharge of their duties.

NIREC urged the government to expedite action towards meeting the yearnings and needs of the citizens.

“We need a peaceful and tranquil nation we can be proud to call our own,” NIREC said.