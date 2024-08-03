EndBadGovernance: Slain protesters must not die in vain –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has expressed grief over the deaths of several Nigerians…

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has expressed grief over the deaths of several Nigerians during the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

He said on Saturday on his X handle that the protesters died in the battle for a better Nigeria and expressed hope that their legitimate demands would be addressed, and Nigeria would improve.

Daily Trust reports that some protesters were killed and many others injured, following the commencement of the nationwide hardship protest, which started on Thursday. The protest is scheduled to last 10 days.

“I wish to most sincerely pass my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests. I deeply mourn these brothers and sisters of ours, who have lost their lives in their struggle for a better nation.

“I do hope that their legitimate demands, within the law, will not go unanswered. I will continue to urge the protesters to be of good behaviour and remain peaceful in their actions.

“I encourage them to shun every form of violence, as we cannot build a new nation by destroying what we already have. I also call on the security agencies to remain civil in their security of lives and property in the ongoing protests,” Obi said.

He expressed belief that Nigeria would rise, and the issues of hunger, poverty, insecurity, corruption, and mismanagement of public funds, would be confined to the past.

“Then, Nigeria will be one of the exemplary countries on earth, leading in human and national development. May God grant eternal rest to the dead and grant quick recovery to the injured,” Obi added.