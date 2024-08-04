EndBadGovernance protests legitimate but it’s time to discuss with FG – Laolu Akande

Former Presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, has voiced support for the #EndBadGovernance protests, acknowledging their legitimacy while urging protesters to engage in dialogue with the federal…

Former Presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, has voiced support for the #EndBadGovernance protests, acknowledging their legitimacy while urging protesters to engage in dialogue with the federal government.

His comment, made on My Take segment of Channels Television’s Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, comes as the nationwide protests continue to gain momentum.

“If they’re able to remove the violence [in the ongoing#EndBandGovernance protests], Nigerian youths may have scored an important goal in matters of governance and accountability. Even before the protests started, we’ve all witnessed important public engagement by government.”

“The President has held a number of meetings with Traditional Rulers regarding the protests. Even the Inspector General of Police in an unprecedented move, which we must commend, held an online meeting to discuss the planning of the ongoing protests.

“There were dramatic counter protests at the Eagle Square which ended up with the hired protesters saying they’re not paid for the job. No protest in our history, at least in recent time, has garnered this level of attention and focus. It’s a good report that young Nigerians are showing that they won’t be silenced in the midst of what is truly a difficult season that the country is passing through. We hope that our political leaders are taking notes to show some sensitivity and greater emotional intelligence in how they conduct themselves.”

Akande noted that the issues in the country have been on for a long time especially critical issues of bad governance, such as corruption, multidimensional poverty, and recurring insecurity. He emphasized that these concerns are valid and rooted in years of poor governance decisions. However, he also stressed that while the protests are a powerful tool for voicing discontent, it is crucial for the demonstrators to transition from confrontation to constructive dialogue.

“The #EndBadGovernance protests are legitimate,” Akande stated. “They address real issues that have plagued our nation. But now is the time to shift from protest to discussion. We must sit down with the federal government and negotiate meaningful and actionable demands.”

He noted that the current protests have achieved significant public and governmental attention. Akande highlighted that the President and various government officials have already engaged in discussions regarding the protests, indicating a willingness to listen.

Akande also addressed the need for greater sensitivity and emotional intelligence from political leaders. He pointed out that while the government has initiated some public engagements, the response must go beyond mere acknowledgment and lead to substantive changes.

