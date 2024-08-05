EndBadGovernance protesters strip naked in Osun

The nationwide hunger protest in Nigeria took a different dimension on Monday as some of the protesters stripped naked to press home their demands in…

The nationwide hunger protest in Nigeria took a different dimension on Monday as some of the protesters stripped naked to press home their demands in Osun State.

The protesters converged on Freedom Park as usual and moved round the city, insisting that the protest would continue until president Bola Tinubu took action to alleviate the suffering of Nigeria.

It’s day 5 of the protest and protesters in Osun on Monday morning resumed at their meeting point as usual.

The protesters moved from the Freedom Park to Ajegunle, Olonkoro, Igbona, Ayetoro and returned to Olaiya intersession where their leaders addressed them.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama when some of the protesters removed their clothes while lamenting that President Bola Tinubu disappointed them.

The protesters said they would not back down until the President came up with concrete action to alleviate suffering in Nigeria.